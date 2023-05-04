Income Tax Department discovers Rs 10 million in a package hidden inside a mango tree in a house in Mysuru

The Income Tax (IT) Department conducted a raid on a house in Mysuru, Karnataka, and found a package containing Rs 10 million ($122,261) hidden inside a mango tree. The house belongs to Subramania Rai, who is the brother of Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai from the Puttur constituency. The search video of the officials discovering the cash from the tree has gone viral. The IT department has been conducting a series of raids in Karnataka for the past few weeks in light of the upcoming Assembly elections on May 10.

Recently, the Bengaluru Police caught two men with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 million, which was recovered from an auto parked near the City Market area on April 13. Due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Karnataka, shifting a large sum of money without proper documents is not allowed in the state.

Last month, the IT department conducted raids at the office of private real estate developer Ankita Builders and the residence of its owner Narayan Acharya in Hubballi. This was followed by raids at former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda’s two residential premises and an educational institution located in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada. The educational institution is owned by Ranjan Gowda, son of Gangadhar Gowda, who joined Congress in 2018 and recently announced his withdrawal from politics after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released an advisory on Tuesday for political parties and their star campaigners in light of the ‘plummeting level of campaign discourse’ during campaigning for the Karnataka elections. The ECI urged political parties to exercise restraint and caution in their utterances and referred to instances of ‘inappropriate vocabulary and language’ used by persons invested with the statutory status of star campaigner. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.