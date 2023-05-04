Know how to prevent delayed ejaculation

Delayed ejaculation also known as impaired ejaculation is a condition in which it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach orgasm and release semen from the penis. This can be a temporary or a lifelong problem. Possible causes of delayed ejaculation include certain chronic health conditions, surgeries and medications. Treatment for delayed ejaculation depends on the underlying cause.

Healthy attitudes toward sexuality and one’s own genitals helps prevent delayed ejaculation. As per experts, one must also realise that one cannot always control a sexual response, just as you cannot force yourself to go to sleep or to perspire. The harder one tries to have a certain sexual response, the more it becomes inhibited.

To minimise the pressure, a man should absorb himself in the pleasure of the moment, without worrying about whether or when he will ejaculate. The partner should create a relaxed atmosphere, free of pressure.