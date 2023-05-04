Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1,000,000

Dubai: Sumair, a 36-year-old Indian expat based in Qatar won the guaranteed weekly prize of Dh1,000,000 of 126th weekly draw of Mahzooz with raffle ID number 33432901. Sumair is Mahzooz’s 41st millionaire and the eighth guaranteed winner of Dh1,000,000 prize. Sumair works as oil and gas supervisor at an offshore oil rig.

41 participants matched 4 out of the following 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will took home Dh4,878 each. The winning numbers are 9, 23, 36, 39, 42. 1,379 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s drawe saw 1,421 participants take home Dh1,544,750 in prize money.

Also Read: Country to shut airspace for 6 hours on May 17

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.