Mobile data services suspended for five days

The Manipur administration halted “mobile data services” across the state on Wednesday evening as tensions rose following occasional episodes of violence.

Miscreants vandalised and set fire to some houses in Torbung, on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, as a new outbreak of violence was reported in Manipur. Moreh, a border town between India and Myanmar, was also the scene of violence.

The atmosphere remained heated following a tribal solidarity march led by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) in support of the Meitei community’s inclusion in the ST category. The state’s Home Commissioner, H Gyan Prakash, issued an order stating that the ATSUM has organised a rally in all hill districts with a total shutdown from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. “There have been reports of fighting between volunteers/youths from different communities, and the situation is tense and volatile in the districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur,” Prakash said.

He stated that because some anti-social elements were circulating photos, hate speeches, and hate video messages on social media, fueling the public’s passions, and there was an urgent threat of loss of life and property destruction, the government decided to halt mobile data services.