Nokia launches Nokia XR21: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched its new smartphone named ‘Nokia XR21’. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Nokia XR21 is priced at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 51,300) in UK and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 54,300) in Germany. The smartphone is offered in Midnight Black and Pine Green colours. Nokia has not yet announced the availability of the smartphone in other markets, including India and the US.

The new dual-SIM-supported smartphone features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The phone has a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support.