Raising hopes for Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress wins big in Shimla civic body polls

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the party workers on Thursday for a big victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, saying people have reposed their faith in the party due to the fulfilment of the guarantees given by the Himachal Pradesh government and hoping that Karnataka will do the same.

‘Many congratulations to all our lion-hearted workers, leaders and members of the state for the big victory of the Congress in the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls’, the former party chief said in a tweet in Hindi. ‘The Himachal Pradesh government has fulfilled the promises given to the people and that is why Shimla has reposed its faith in the Congress. Now, it is the turn of the five guarantees in Karnataka’, he added.

The Congress also tweeted, saying the party has registered a landslide victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. ‘Congratulations to all the newly-elected members. Service of the people — the resolution of the Congress’, it said. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ‘The historic victory of the Congress in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections is the victory of the party’s policies and its dedication to people. We thank the people of Shimla for this trust’.

‘My best wishes to all the hard working Congress workers. In Karnataka too, the Congress has given guarantees of progress. We appeal to the people of Karnataka to form a Congress government with a big majority’, she said in a tweet in Hindi. Another Congress general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, ‘The Congress government implemented guarantees in Himachal. Result: Congress wrests Shimla Municipal Corporation….’ ‘The Congress will implement its 5 guarantees in Karnataka too. Change is here. Congress is here’, he tweeted.

The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on May 10. The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh swept the SMC polls on Thursday with a two-thirds majority, by winning 24 of the 34 wards, wresting the prestigious civic body from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP captured nine wards, while the CPI(M) managed to win one, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said.

Both the BJP and Congress had fielded 34 candidates each and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had put up four. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded 21 candidates, failed to get results in the polls held on Tuesday. All the nine independents were also defeated. A total of 102 contestants were in the fray. The Congress had won the Assembly polls in the hill state in December 2022, winning 40 of the 68 seats.