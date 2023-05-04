RTA in Dubai launches ‘golden chance’ to convert driving licence without lessons for expats

Dubai: The Roads Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a new scheme for expats. The ‘golden chance’ scheme will allow expats to convert their driving licence without having to take lessons. When applying for the conversion of licence, they will just need to take a theory and road test.

This is scheme is applicable to those who hold driving licences from countries not approved by the RTA, including India, Pakistan and the Philippines. Previously, those who obtained their licence in countries not approved by RTA would need to sit lessons and a driving test in order to convert it. To avail of the Golden Chance initiative, the applicant just needs to visit any of the authorised driving centres and it will cost around Dh2,200 for opening a file, for test fees, licence issuance, etc.

Those wanting to exchange their licence from an approved country can simply convert their licence at the RTA. These countries include GCC countries, USA, UK, China, Canada, Lithuania, Portugal, Hungary, Bulgaria, Latvia, Serbia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Romania, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, France, Norway, Montenegro, Ukraine, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.