RTA in Dubai opens new tunnel for cyclists

May 4, 2023, 08:53 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has  opened a new tunnel for cyclists. The new tunnel is opened to boost security for cyclists and also to make Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city

The tunnel situated  in Meydan area spans 160m in length and 6.6m in width. It can  accommodate approximately 800 bicycles per hour. RTA is planning to  increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to an 819km by the end of 2026.

