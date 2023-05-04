RTA in Dubai opens new tunnel for cyclists

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has opened a new tunnel for cyclists. The new tunnel is opened to boost security for cyclists and also to make Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city

The tunnel situated in Meydan area spans 160m in length and 6.6m in width. It can accommodate approximately 800 bicycles per hour. RTA is planning to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to an 819km by the end of 2026.