Speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Bihar; 7 killed, 4 injured

Sitamarhi: Seven people, including children, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler carrying the group at Magolwa area in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the evening when they were returning to their native village after attending a marriage ceremony, they said.

‘We are trying to identify the deceased. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Sitamarhi and their condition is stated to be stable’, SDO, Sadar (Sitamarhi), Prashant Kumar said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he said. The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed authorities to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured, according to an official release.