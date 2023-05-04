Strong earthquake strikes Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Isabela province of the Philippines on Thursday. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the earthquake struck 15 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Maconacon at a depth of 42 kilometers.

Authorities said aftershocks were likely, and residents in affected areas were advised to take precautionary measures. So far, no damage has been reported.

The Philippines is regularly jolted by earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.