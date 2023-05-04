Telangana CM KCR inaugurates BRS party office in Delhi

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated a new office of his party in the national capital on Thursday. The four-storeyed building in Vasant Vihar in southwest Delhi will be the centre of the party’s expansion activities across the country, its leaders said.

Rao, popularly called KCR, changed his party’s name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi last year as he announced his intention to go national. Party leader and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha said the opening of the BRS Delhi office is a proud moment for every party member. ‘It is KCR’s statesmanship and perseverance for the formation and development of Telangana that today BRS, with nine MPs in Lok Sabha, seven MPs in Rajya Sabha and 105 MLAs in Telangana, has grown into a national powerhouse’, she said in a statement.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President, CM Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the party’s central office building at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/zuBvRXns3s — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 4, 2023

The building has been built according to ‘vastu shastra’ and the inauguration was done amid chanting of Vedic hymns, BRS leaders said. Rao also unfurled the national flag in the office premises. Speaker of the Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshav Rao, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and several other party leaders were present at the inauguration.

In December last year when Rao inaugurated the BRS office on the Sardar Patel Marg, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP T Thirumavalavan and farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu were in attendance. In April 2022, Rao had held a daylong protest at the Telangana Bhawan in Delhi against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy.