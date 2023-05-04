Wayanad becomes India’s first open defecation-free Plus district

Thiruvananthapuram: The Wayanad district bagged a proud achievement as it has come first in the country in the ODF (open defecation-free) Plus rankings of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the three-star category. Interestingly, it is the first district in India to be declared ODF Plus.

Wayanad scored a perfect 100 points in the ODF ranking, while Mancheriyal (Maharashtra) and Anupur (Madhya Pradesh) got 90.45 and 88.79 points, respectively. The ODF programme was launched on October 2, 2014 by the union government to achieve cleanliness and sanitation across the country. By taking into account the ODF Plus progress report given by the villages before October 1, 2022, the ODF Plus scores for panchayats and districts were assessed.

Wayanad had previously won two national awards in the waste management and sanitation sectors, which is evidence of the district’s dedication to cleanliness and sanitation.To encourage cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene, the Indian government has created the Swachh Bharat Mission. By October 2, 2019, it aimed to have an India free of open defecation. The program’s main objectives are to end open defecation, enhance solid waste management, and encourage good hygiene and cleaning habits throughout the nation.