Kerala High Court refuses to put a ban on Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story

The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition to ban Sudipto Sen’s film, The Kerala Story, and cancel its “A” certification. The court dismissed the petition against the release of the controversial film, whose trailer sparked a great deal of controversy. The trailer claimed that thousands of girls from non-Muslim communities had disappeared from Kerala and joined terror groups, such as the Islamic State. The film’s producer told the court that the teaser’s claims would be removed from social media. The high court bench, consisting of N. Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias C. P., refused to halt the screening of the film.

The Indian Supreme Court also refused to entertain a plea to change the disclaimer of the movie from “true story” to “fiction” and suggested that the petitioners approach the Kerala High Court. The petitioners claimed that the movie teaser’s statements would destroy the secular fabric of the state. The controversy surrounding the film has gained traction not only in the Indian southern state but also throughout the country.

The film certification body countered the controversy, stating that the film does not claim the accuracy of facts regarding historical events and is not offensive to any person, dead or alive, or any organization, faith, or community. The body added that all events depicted in the film had been verified and corroborated by historians, experts, and various news reports.

The Madras High Court also rejected a plea to ban the film’s release. Justice Chandira dismissed the case, stating that the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had already dealt with the issue.