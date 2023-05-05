Tamil Nadu Governor’s recent interview criticised by DMK minister

Thangam Thennarasu, a politician of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Minister of Industries for Tamil Nadu, has criticised Governor Ravi for a recent interview. Thangam Thennarasu claimed that he had to respond to the governor’s remarks in order to ensure that nobody even believed what Governor Ravi had said to be real.

‘He sat over a Bill even not worried about the 40, who died during those months. Only after a resolution was passed against him in the Assembly, he gave the assent,’ according to Thangam Thennarasu, who claimed Ravi had come to Chennai not to serve as Governor but rather as a BJP politician.

According to the minister, Governor Ravi was the one who failed to respect the assembly, and it was CM Stalin who made things right by introducing a resolution stating that just the government’s customary speech would be recorded on the first day of the House’s winter session.

Thennarasu also asked, ‘Back in 2002, did the governor of Gujarat read the state speech given by the state Government or did he call the state a non-peaceful place after the Godhra riots?’

Further, he questioned why Governor Ravi was acting like the leader of the opposition by remaining silent about the incidents surrounding the Coimbatore cylinder explosion or the riots in Kaniyamur that broke out after a student was killed.

‘Even if Governor Ravi agrees or not, Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state. This reflects in the state’s growth. But, the truth is his speech is trying to disturb the state’s peace,’ said Minsiter Thennarasu.

He then attacked Governor Ravi, claiming that he doesn’t understand the distinction between ‘pending’ and ‘withheld’ when it comes to laws passed by the State legislative Assembly. He further stated that as many as 17 laws are now waiting for the Governor’s approval.

Additionally, Minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed that Governor Ravi’s justification for spending from the ‘Discretionary Fund’ was false.