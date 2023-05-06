23-year-old murders his mother’s live-in partner

An official stated on Saturday that a 23-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother’s live-in boyfriend. According to the official, the murder occurred on Thursday night in the Palghar neighbourhood of Virendra Nagar.

The woman, who sells vegetables, has been living with a man for the previous four years, according to Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar district rural police. According to the official, the woman was thrashed on numerous occasions by her live-in boyfriend over petty disagreements that disturbed her son. On Thursday night, during one of these fights, the son arrived and smashed a stone on the head of his mother’s live-in boyfriend, killing him, he added. According to him, the son was detained for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 after the woman filed a complaint.