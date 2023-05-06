Andhra man who attempted suicide on railway track saved by railway constable

At the Srikakulam road railway station in Andhra Pradesh, a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) prevented a man from falling to his death from the tracks. The man was going to be struck by an express train when RPF constable D.S. Giri, who was assigned to platform duty, dragged him to safety. CCTV footage from the entire incident was captured.

On Friday at 1:30 am while on duty on the platform, Constable Giri saw a man on the route no. 03 railway track just as train 18045 East Coast Express was coming. The man was promptly brought to safety by Constable Giri, who risked his own life in the process.

The investigation that followed revealed that the man had attempted suicide because of family conflicts and money issues.

Along with staff, the RPF officer who was on duty, ASI/B.D.S. Prasad, counselled the man and told his family about the incident. The individual was subsequently delivered to his family in a secure manner.