Bengali man molested child, lured with chocolates, detained

In the Malda district of West Bengal, an 81-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The incident happened on Friday night in the Gajol neighbourhood when the girl was playing outside her home and the accused, who has been identified as Bankim Chandra Roy, enticed her with a bar of chocolate.

Roy led the young woman to a nearby empty spot where he abused her sexually. The young girl hurried back to her parents while sobbing bitterly and lamenting the agony in her intimate areas. The young woman was taken right away to the hospital. Under the condition of anonymity, police sources confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused and that her condition was critical.

An investigation was started after the girl’s relatives complained about the event to the Gajol police station.

‘My daughter was playing on the ground near Beniyal More near a grocery shop and doctor’s chamber when Bankim Chandra Roy lured her with chocolate. He took her away with impure intention and sexually molested her,’ the victim’s father mentioned in the FIR copy.

In response to the report, the police arrested Roy at his residence—which was close to the victim’s residence. Roy allegedly admitted to the crime when being questioned, according to police officials who spoke to India Today.

The offender would be dealt with harshly, according to Police Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav, and they have already filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This occurs not long after a number of protests were started in North Bengal as a result of the alleged rape-murder of a 17-year-old tribal girl who was found dead in Kaliaganj during the final week of April. After leaving her home for her tuition sessions on April 20, the girl who belonged to the Rajbongshi family had vanished. A day later, her floating body was found in a canal.