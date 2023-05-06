CBI raids at residence and offices of Naresh Goyal in connection with Rs 538 crore fraud case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 7 locations including offices of Jet Airways, residence of Naresh Goyal, the founder of the air carrier. The raids were conducted in connection with alleged Rs 538-crore bank fraud case. The CBI had registered a case against Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and some other ex-employees of Jet Airways on a complaint by Canara Bank.

The CBI raided 7 places in Mumbai and New Delhi including residences of Naresh Goyal and former director of Anita Goyal Company Gaurang Shetty. The main charge against Naresh Goyal is that he diverted and spent the money given by the Canara bank.

Also Read: Renault launches Kiger RXT (O) variant in India: Price, features

Jet Airways was one of the leading private air carrier in India. It closed its operations back in April 2019 due to financial crisis. The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) took over the company in 2021. The airline’s air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation safety regulator DGCA in May 2022, following which it announced its plans to recommence operations in September 2022.