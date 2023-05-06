Citroen C3 Turbo launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: French car manufacturer Citroen has launched the C3 Turbo in the markets. The new model is offered in Feel and Shine trims with dual-tone pack. The entire Citroen C3 variant line-up is now compliant with BS6 Phase II norms and has a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Citroen C3 Turbo comes with 13 new features and the latest Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo petrol engine.

Citroen C3 Turbo is equipped with multiple advanced features in the form of electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, rear defogger. It also boasts of MY CITROEN CONNECT app with 35 Smart connectivity features. The standard safety features on-board are ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS & Engine Auto Start/Stop.

Also Read: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Petrol launched in India: Price, features

Below is Citroën C3 Gen III Turbo BS6 Phase II variant wise prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

C3 1.2P TURBO FEEL DUAL TONE Rs 8,28,000

C3 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK Rs 8,43,000

C3 1.2P Turbo Shine DUAL TONE Rs 8,80,000

C3 1.2P Turbo Shine DUAL TONE VIBE PACK Rs 8,92,000