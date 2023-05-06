DC’s ‘The Flash’ movie release date in India announced

Warner Bros. India said on Friday that “The Flash” will be released in India on June 15, a day before film is released in the United States. Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen, dubbed The Flash, in the DC film directed by Andy Muschietti. On its official Twitter page, the company announced the India premiere date. “Some great news for DC fans!” The Flash is arriving in India one day early! #TheFlashMovie will be released in theatres across India on June 15th. English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu are available. “Also available in IMAX,” the tweet stated.

When Barry uses his talents to travel back in time and change the events of the past, two worlds meet. But, when his attempt to save his family unwittingly changes the future, Barry finds himself imprisoned in a world where General Zod has returned, threatening apocalypse, and there are no superheroes to turn to. Barry’s last shot of saving the planet he is in and returning to the future he knows is to race for his life. Will the final sacrifice, however, be sufficient to reset the universe? According to the official narrative. Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton all appear in the film.