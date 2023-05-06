Entire Dhruv chopper fleet grounded by Army after J&K crash.

According to military sources, the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv has been grounded by the Army after one of the choppers crashed during a “hard landing” in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The incident resulted in the death of a technician and injuries to two pilots. As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded. In March, the Navy and Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets following two similar incidents.

The sources added that the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks and only those that have been cleared in the scrutiny process are being flown. Currently, the Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.