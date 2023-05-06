Gangster Tillu Tajpuria murder: Eight prison staff suspended

The Director-General (Prison) has suspended three assistant superintendents, four wardens, and another staff member three days after the brutal murder of mobster Tillu Tajpuria a.k.a Sunil Maan within the high-security Tihar Jail. Departmental investigations have also been launched against three wardens, while DG Sanjay Baniwal has directed that action be taken against the commander of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, under whose command nine troops who were in the jail ward at the time of the occurrence served.

Prison department has initiated action in the matter of Tillu Tajpuria’s killing, in which eight staff members, including three assistant superintendents, have been suspended, a prison spokesperson stated. Recently, frightening CCTV footage emerged showing Tajpuriya’s alleged murder on May 2 by members of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang inside the high-security Tihar Jail in the sight of jail authorities who appeared to stand by without intervening. The incident occurred in front of Tihar Jail officials, who appeared to be standing inert as simple spectators.

A new 2.36-minute video shows the perpetrators forcibly entering a separate room where jail authorities were transporting Tajpuriya to the hospital following the attack. However, the assailants continued to mercilessly stab, kick, and punch Tajpuriya in front of a number of jail authorities in a horrific attack aimed at securing his death.