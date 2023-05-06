Goa Tourism Completes Successful Participation at Arabian Travel Market 2023

The Goa Tourism delegation, led by Shri Rohan Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, IT & EC, and Printing & Stationery, Goa, had a triumph at the just completed Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai. Shri Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Goa; Shri Suneel Anchipaka, Director of Tourism, Goa; and Shri Pradeep Binnar, Asst. Director, Department of Tourism, Goa were also part of the group.

Throughout the event, the delegation met with CEOs of major airlines, tourism authorities, hotel firms, and destination management companies. The discussions centred on identifying investment potential for infrastructural development in Goa as well as enhancing tourist inflows through collaboration with various airlines. The Hon’ble Minister also explored the possibility of promoting Goa via fly + hotel packages. The delegation also met with H.E Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), to discuss best practises, investment prospects, and event and festival exchanges.

There were also knowledge-sharing seminars on managing theme parks, new tourism initiatives, and two leading Saudi Arabian destinations – The Red Sea and Amaala – as well as the concept of the projected smart city in Tabuk Province in Northwestern Saudi Arabia.