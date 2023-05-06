Kartik Aaryan speaks up about his mother’s cancer diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan, a Bollywood actor, says his mother was recently stricken with cancer, but her “never-say-die attitude” helped her survive the battle.In an Instagram message on Friday evening, the actor stated that his family felt “helpless beyond despair” following the diagnosis of his mother Mala.”Sometime this month, the Big C – ‘Cancer’ – crept in and tried to shake our family’s lives!” “We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair!” Aaryan wrote with a photo of himself and his mother.”But thanks to this fierce soldier’s willpower, resilience, and never-say-die attitude, we turned to the Bigger C-‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war,” he continued.

The “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2″ actor claimed the ordeal taught him the value of family.”What it eventually taught us, and what it continues to teach us every day, is that there is no superpower greater than the love and support of your family!” “#CancerWarrior #SuperHero,” the star tweeted. Aaryan will next be featured in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and the sequel to his blockbuster “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” in 2022.