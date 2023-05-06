Men’s Boxing World Championships: India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin, Naveen Kumar advance to pre-quarter finals

Tashkent: In boxing, India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin and Naveen Kumar entered the pre-quarter finals of the IBA Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Asian and Commonwealth games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Lyu Ping of China in 57 kg category by ‘5-0’. Hussamuddin will next face Savvin Eduard of Russia.

Naveen Kumar beat Lee Sangmin of South Korea by ‘ 5-0’ in 92 kg category. He will next face 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Emmanuel Reyes of Spain.

Today two Indian boxers will be in action in their round of 32 bout. Akash (67kg) will face China’s Fu Mingke whereas Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Korea’s Lee Sangmin.