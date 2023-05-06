Molestation case, minister refuses to take lie detector test

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh has declined to take a polygraph (lie detector) test in connection with an alleged molestation case filed against him last year on the allegation of a female junior coach.

The Minister responded in detail to a plea filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission to perform Singh’s polygraph test in front of a local court here. Singh stated that he has been subjected to a thorough interrogation and has answered all of the aforementioned questions multiple times, and so does not wish to take the polygraph test.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police claimed in the application that the polygraph test of the minister was essential to bring out genuine facts because his assertions contradicted the victim’s testimonies. Deepak Sabharwal, Singh’s lawyer, stated, “The court has today dismissed the police application after considering the arguments in the case.” As my client has refused to submit to a polygraph test, we have filed three submissions claiming that the test has no evidentiary value and merely gauges stress, not the veracity of the answers.