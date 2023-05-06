Movie to depict the life of Arikomban, the wild tusker.

The life of wild tusker Arikomban is set to be portrayed in a film, directed by Sajid Yahiya, known for his work in ‘IDI- Inspector Dawood Ibrahim’ and ‘Mohanlal’. The movie will be produced by N M Badusha’s production house, Badusha Cinemas and Pen and Paper Creations. Arikomban, notorious for his love for rice and his destructive behaviour in human settlements, was relocated to the Periyar Wildlife Reserve after complaints from residents of Chinnakanal and Santhanpara in Idukki. Despite being dropped off at the reserve, he traveled over 40 km and is now in Meghamalai, Theni district in Tamil Nadu, causing concern among local residents.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has assigned a 120-member team to monitor the area and prevent any unexpected incidents involving the elephant. Meanwhile, the film titled ‘Arikomban’ will be written by Suhail M Koya, and the producers believe that Arikomban’s life story deserves to be made into a movie, given the interest it has generated in Kerala.