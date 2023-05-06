‘Not Bothered Party’ in British Pub: An ‘Antidote to Monarchy Madness’ During King Charles’ Coronation

Today marks the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, an event that has excited people from many countries. However, not everyone is caught up in the hype, as a pub in Cambridge is hosting a ‘not bothered’ coronation party on Saturday. The Sir Isaac Newton Pub wanted to ‘do something a little bit different’ to commemorate the coronation event and provide a ‘respectful antidote to monarchy madness,’ according to Shelley Turner, assistant manager of the pub.

The pub staff put up ‘happy generic evening’ bunting and a cardboard cut-out of Sir David Attenborough because ‘he really should be king,’ Turner said. She added that after speaking to customers, they realized that not everyone was excited about the monarchy and decided to give the rebels a bit of a party as well.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, who became the British monarch last September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be formally crowned King today. The 74-year-old has a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook, and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth. At the end of the religious ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will invite the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British sovereign. Representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities will also deliver a spoken greeting in unison to the new king.