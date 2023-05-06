Number of active Covid cases in India has dropped to 30 041

According to Union Health Ministry figures published on Saturday, India registered 2,961 Covid infections in a single day, while active cases fell to 30,041 from 33,232 the day before.The death toll has risen to 5,31,659, with 17 fatalities, nine of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.Following the additional instances, the total number of Covid infections in the country reached 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,44,05,550, with active cases accounting for 0.07 percent of total infections.

According to the government, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.75 percent, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.According to the health ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.