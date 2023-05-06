On leave, CRPF CoBRA commando killed in Manipur

On Friday, armed intruders shot and killed a CRPF CoBRA commando who was on leave in his village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, according to officials.

Around 2-3 pm, they reported, Constable Chonkholen Haokip of the delta company of the 204th CoBRA unit was killed.

Although the details of his death are unclear, it is believed that several assailants dressed in police fatigues visited his village and murdered him, senior officials said PTI.

The toughest and most physically fit individuals can join the ranks of the Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a specialised guerilla warfare commando unit. Apart from a few units responsible for counterinsurgency operations in the nation’s northeast, the majority of its 10 battalions are deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.