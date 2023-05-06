Over 1,000 victims of human trafficking rescued in Philippines. An official claimed Saturday that Philippine police had rescued over a thousand people from several Asian countries who had been transported into the country, held captive, and forced to operate online frauds. International concern has developed in recent months about internet frauds in the region, which are frequently staffed by trafficking victims who have been duped or pushed into pushing phoney cryptocurrency investments.

Officers raided a cluster of properties Thursday in Mabalacat city, roughly 90 kilometres north of Manila, according to Michelle Sabino, a spokesperson for the Philippine national police force’s anti-cybercrime unit. A total of 1,090 people who had been recruited to run online frauds were rescued.At least 12 accused ringleaders of the scam have been apprehended and will face human trafficking charges. According to Sabino, they comprise seven Chinese nationals, four Indonesians, and one Malaysian.

Sabino further stated that the police action was in response to an appeal by the Indonesian ambassador in Manila for assistance in locating troubled people. Last month, Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros warned that “scam call centres” were functioning in the Philippines and hiring trafficking foreigners.