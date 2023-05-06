Pebble launches Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Pebble launched new smartwatch named ‘Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro’in India. The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,799 via the official Pebble website in 4 colours- Metal Gold, Metal Black, Metal Silver, and Gunmetal.

The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch HD display with a 360p resolution, 500 nits brightness, and 2.5D curved glass. It sports a round dial, a metallic body, and a rotating crown. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling feature, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The smartwatch also has AI voice assistant support like Google Assistant and Siri. The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro packs several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring.

It comes with over 100 sports modes and multiple cloud-based watch faces. It houses a 260mAh battery with support for wired charging. Other highlights of the watch are alarm & notification, zen mode, sleep, display timer, flashlight, find phone, voice assistant, music, camera shutter, and menu style among others.