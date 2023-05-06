Renault launches Kiger RXT (O) variant in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Renault India has launched the Kiger RXT (O) variant in the Indian markets. The new car is offered at a sticker price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom. In addition, the company has announced offers and discounts on the RXZ variant which includes cash benefits of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant is equipped with 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smart phone replication, LED Head and tail lamps, and high center console. Furthermore, the brand has rolled out ‘Human First Program’ to emphasize on safety by making several features – Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – as standard on all Renault cars in India.

Also Read: Pebble launches Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch in India: Specifications and price

Renault Kiger has been awarded a 4-star rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. Safety features include 4 airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter, impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

The new SUV is powered by 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L Energy petrol engines which can be availed with X-Tronic CVT and 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission options. The SUV delivers a best-in-segment mileage of 20.62kmpl.