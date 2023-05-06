Rs 538-crore scam case, the CBI searches Naresh Goyal’s home and other sites

The CBI arrested former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and his accomplices on Friday for allegedly cheating Canara Bank of Rs 538 crore. In addition, the agency searched seven places, including official and home addresses, in relation with Goyal and his acquaintances.

The CBI registered a FIR on Wednesday against Goyal, his wife, former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty, as well as other associates and some unknown public servants, for commission of offences punishable under section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, with the investigation entrusted to the Bank Frauds and Securities Branch (BSFB), New Delhi.

Canara Bank authorities registered the case in November last year after conducting a preliminary investigation into a complaint file.The company, which is in the process of being revived after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at the National Company Law Tribunal, is also facing several obstacles as a result of top officials resigning and lenders refusing to hand over debt ownership.

During the fiscal year 2011-18, Rs 14,552.44 crore was loaned to Jet Lite (India) Ltd. (JLL), while Rs 13,529.62 crore was received from JLL. Sensing problems, the State Bank of India (SBI) instructed Ernst & Young LLC to conduct a forensic audit on the company from 1 April 2011 to 19 June 2019 (“review period”) via its engagement agreement dated October 19, 2019.