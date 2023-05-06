Mumbai: Skoda Auto India launched 2023 Škoda Kodiaq luxury 4×4 in the markets. The price starts at Rs 37.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 41.39 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The new car is offered in three trims namely Style, Sportline, and L&K.

The Škoda Kodiaq now boasts an updated 2.0 TSI EVO engine that meets the latest BS6-B emissions norms. delivers 187 bhp power and 320 Nm torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds.

Škoda Auto’s INDIA 2.0 cars have achieved a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP crash tests. The Kodiaq has also scored a full 5-stars in Euro NCAP tests, making it part of Škoda Auto India’s fully crash-tested, 5-star safe family car fleet. Safety features include 9 airbags as standard, adaptive LED headlights, automatic dimming and defogging, brake assist, stability control, and park assist.