Starting May 20, AI cameras will penalize traffic offenders.

Despite corruption allegations surrounding the AI camera-based road surveillance project in Kerala, penalties will still be imposed on traffic violators caught on camera starting from May 20. The Safe Kerala Project, which aims to enforce road traffic discipline, was launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 20. Initially, the camera network reported around 4.5 lakh traffic violations daily, but the numbers have decreased over time. On Friday, 2.65 lakh offenses were reported across the state. ‘Vehicle owners have begun to abide by the law after realizing the presence of cameras,’ according to the Motor Vehicles Department. Meanwhile, the authorities are considering exempting the fine for carrying three persons on two-wheelers if the third passenger is aged below 12 years. A final decision will be made during a high-level meeting on May 10. The authorities had previously planned to approach the Central Government for an exemption for children from the fines.