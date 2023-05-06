To protest Amartya Sen’s eviction notice, Bengal’s intellectual elite took to streets

Numerous academics and members of civil society protested at Shantiniketan after Nobel laureate Amartya Sen received an eviction notice from Visva Bharti University. Famous filmmaker Goutam Ghosh, painter Subhaprassana, Jogen Chowdhury, singer and former member of parliament Kabir Suman, and other illustrious academics staged a dharna in front of Sen’s house, ‘Pratichi,’ at Shantiniketan.

There are two stages put up where the protests are taking place, one of which is hosting cultural events, and the other of which is hosting Trinamool Congress politicians.

Amartya Sen, the recipient of the Nobel Prize, had previously received a short reprieve when the Calcutta High Court postponed Visva-Bharati University’s eviction notice pending a decision from the lower court. The case will be heard at the district court on May 10.

Amartya Sen had previously received a notice of eviction from the university requesting that he leave 13 decimals of land at his Santiniketan property by May 6. Sen would be removed from the property if he didn’t meet the deadline, according to the university, which claimed Sen was occupying the site illegally.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, said the day before that she would not take lightly anything occurred to the Nobel laureate’s home at Shantiniketan. She urged the local authorities and members of civil society to protest Visva-Bharati’s rules.