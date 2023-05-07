Actor Tini Tom expresses concern over drug usage in cinema industry

Tini Tom, an actress, has claimed that a recent coworker is a drug addict who suffers from teeth damage as a result of substance addiction, amid claims of narcotic use among young performers in the Malayalam film business.On Friday, Tom told students at the University of Kerala’s cultural festival that his wife would not allow their young kid to work in a film, and that the ages of 17 and 18 are the most susceptible.

My son recently got the opportunity to play the child of a major actor, but my wife refused, Tom explained, adding that she was concerned about tales of drug usage in the industry. Tom warned the pupils against drug misuse and brought up the health of a fellow actor who is apparently an addict. Tom is also a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists’ executive committee. According to recent sources, Tom will record his statement with the police about drug usage in the film industry.He claims to be an ambassador for the Kerala Police’s ‘Yodhavu (Warrior)’ campaign and a drug fighter.He also urged young people to fight drugs.