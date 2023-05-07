Body of woman found in a factory gutted in blaze

Police reported on Sunday that the burned body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered at a factory damaged by a fire in the Dayalpur district.According to them, Maya, a Gokalpuri native, worked as a labourer in the laptop cell factory in Chandbagh.According to authorities, a call regarding a fire at a structure in Chandbagh was received at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, the fire broke out in the building’s basement during a spot inspection. Firefighters took nearly three hours to put out the fire, after which the burned body was discovered in the basement bathroom, he added.

According to authorities, her body was returned to her family members following a post-mortem examination.”A case was registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after the crime team visited the scene,” the DCP added.