Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,200 per 8 gram and Rs 5650 for one gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 760 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 61,505 per 10 gram. Silver futures finished at Rs 78,182, up by Rs 144 or 0.18% per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were flat on Friday but are set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. Price of spot gold remained firm at $2,050.63 per ounce, but was up 3% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,058.50.