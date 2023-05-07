Currency note bundles found floating in drain

On Saturday, a group of locals dug up cash notes from a drain in Moradabad village in Bihar’s Rohtas district. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a group of individuals entering the drain and collecting bank notes worth Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 10.

Local villagers stated that they observed bundles of cash notes inside the drain early in the morning. A significant number of individuals quickly stepped in and began collecting the notes. They also stated the notes were original. The district government is investigating if the cash notes are real and who threw them down the drain.