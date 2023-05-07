Ducati launches 2023 Monster SP in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched the Monster SP in India. The new bike is priced at Rs 15.95 lakhs (ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in India, with deliveries starting immediately.

The Monster SP has higher-specification hardware, including Ohlins-sourced NIX 43mm upside-down front forks and an Ohlins rear monoshock. The braking system on the Monster SP comprises twin 320mm front discs that work in tandem with Brembo Stylema monoblock four-piston callipers. At the back, a single 245mm rotor is paired with Brembo two-piston callipers to complement the front brakes.

The Monster SP comes with full-LED lighting, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display, launch control system, three ride modes (Sport, Road, and Wet), cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, and a quick-shifter.

The Ducati Monster SP is powered by a 937cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The engine delivers 109.9bhp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.