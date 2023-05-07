Ford recalls more than 2 lakh models of this vehicle due to this issue

Mumbai: Ford Motor Co. has decided to recall around 2 lakh Ranger Pick-up Trucks in the US. The company is recalling 231,942 Ranger vehicles manufactured between 2004 to 2006. The decision was taken because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The vehicles had received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall. An incorrectly installed inflator may not properly inflate the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the front passenger air bag inflator, if needed, for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners of the impacted vehicles on May 22.

Ford recalled about 98,000 Rangers for the same problem in February. Vehicle owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).