Gulf country lifts ban on poultry and eggs from this country

Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has lifted the temporary ban imposed on the import of poultry meat, eggs, and their products and preparations from Poland. The authority took this decision based on the immediate notification report issued by the World Organization for Animal Husbandry. World Organization for Animal Husbandry earlier updated that the highly virulent bird flu has been under control in Poland.

SFDA recently announced a temporary ban on the import of poultry meat and eggs from Argentina, while resuming their import from France.