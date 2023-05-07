Jugnu Walia, trusted aide to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, nabed by Punjab Police

On Saturday, the Punjab Police detained a close friend of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Gaurav Yadav, Punjab’s director general of police, affirmed the facts.

When Harwinder Singh, also known as Jugnu Walia, was apprehended, the Uttar Pradesh police posted a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for his capture. More than 12 cases have been filed against him.

He was detained by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), and the authorities took a weapon and six rounds of ammunition from him.

Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Yadav announced Harwinder Singh’s arrest. He said, ‘In a major breakthrough, the AGTF arrested Harwinder [email protected] Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc. He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest.’

In addition to the car and foreign currency found by the police during the arrest, a FIR has been filed, and further investigation is proceeding.

Yadav highlighted the arrest as a big victory in the local effort to tackle gang-related criminality.