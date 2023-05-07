Karnataka Assembly Election: Kerala cadre IAS officer Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy creates another record

Bangalore: Kerala cadre IAS officer, Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy , has created a new record by becoming Election Observer for the 35th time. This time he is appointed as the Election Observer in Bangalore South. Bangalore South is the largest constituency in Karnataka in terms of number of voters. Bangalore South is also one among the largest in the country – with almost 7 lakh voters. This is Swamy ‘s third stint in Karnataka – the earlier ones being Gulbarga ( now known as Kalburgi ) and Hubli- Dharwad.

He has performed election duties in 16 states across the country- including in naxal affected areas such as Jharkhand and border areas of the country. He was also the International Observer in the 2018 Zimbabwe Elections. In 2012 UP Election, he was the Roll Observer for Kanpur Division and was in charge of six districts.

Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy has penned 31 books. His writings include the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award winning Travelogue: ‘Shantimanthram Muzhangunna Thazhvarayil’ as well as ‘Neelakkurinji : Oru Vyazhavattathile Vasantham’ which won him the Kunjhunni award. He had also published more than 240 research papers in law and technology.

In 2021, he won the acclaimed Leonardo da Vinci Fellowship instituted by the Center for Intellectual Property and Innovation Policy, George Mason University in the USA. He won this prestigious fellowship for his scholarship in intellectual property law. Swamy was awarded the 2018 Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Award by IIT Kanpur for his professional integrity in upholding human values. He also won the prestigious Homi Bhabha Fellowship (in cyber law).

After passing B.Tech from IIT Madras in computer science and engineering, Swamy obtained a PG Diploma from the National Law School, Bangalore and LLM from NLU Delhi- both with gold medals. He also holds a Ph D in law from the Gujarat National Law University.

At present, he is Principal Secretary to Govt of Kerala. Swamy has also worked in multi faceted capacities- having been DM of five districts , Agricultural Production Commissioner and Commissioner Civil Supplies, Kerala and Chairman, Coconut Development Board, India.

He has played a crucial role in the implementation of several key policies and programmes in the area of rural development, education and health. Dr. Swamy is also known for his innovative and proactive approach to governance particularly in the use of technology, citizen engagement, transparency and accountability.

He has left his mark in every department he has worked in. He is known for his innovative and proactive approach to governance and is famous for his stint as District Collector, Idukki where he spearheaded the demolition of unauthorized resorts in Munnar – leading to the resignation of a Minister – which was widely applauded across the state. Swamy has in his various postings initiated several programs aimed at improving public service delivery including use of technology in governance, citizen engagement, transparency and accountability.