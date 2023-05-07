Know new and updated names of Dubai Metro Stations

Dubai: The Dubai Metro was started on September 9, 2009. It was one of the most ambitious projects of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. A record 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day. The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green.
Also Read: Airline announces Dh10 flight tickets to this city from Dubai
Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:
Line Previous Station Name(s) Current Station Names
Red Line Al Rashidiya Centrepoint
Red Line Al Jafiliya max
Red Line Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties Sobha Realty
Transit Line Khalid Bin Al Waleed Burjuman
Red Line Noor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa Onpassive
Red Line Al Karama ADCB
Red Line First Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti
Red Line Nakheel Al Khail
Red Line DUBAL Energy
Red Line Jebel Ali Industrial Danube
Red Line Al Fahidi/Sharaf DG Mashreq
Red Line Jebel Ali UAE Exchange
Red Line Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) DMCC
Red Line Nakheel Harbour and Tower Jebel Ali
Post Your Comments