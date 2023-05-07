DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Know new and updated names of Dubai Metro Stations

May 7, 2023, 03:17 pm IST

Dubai: The Dubai Metro was started on September 9, 2009. It was  one of the most ambitious projects of the  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. A record 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day. The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green.

Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:

Line     Previous Station Name(s)       Current Station Names

Red Line          Al Rashidiya                      Centrepoint

Red Line          Al Jafiliya                                  max

Red Line          Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties      Sobha Realty

Transit Line     Khalid Bin Al Waleed                            Burjuman

Red Line          Noor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa           Onpassive

Red Line          Al Karama       ADCB

Red Line          First Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti

Red Line          Nakheel           Al Khail

Red Line          DUBAL Energy

Red Line          Jebel Ali Industrial      Danube

Red Line          Al Fahidi/Sharaf DG    Mashreq

Red Line          Jebel Ali           UAE Exchange

Red Line          Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)   DMCC

Red Line          Nakheel Harbour and Tower  Jebel Ali

