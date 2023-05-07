Know side effects of drinking beetroot juice

Beetroot is a vegetable that has several health benefits. But consuming too much beetroot has several side effects.

Here are they:

Kidney Stones: According to research, beetroot is high in oxalate and may aid in the development of stones. It increases the excretion of oxalate in the urine, which might result in the formation of calcium oxalate stones. Therefore, it is advised to consume beet juice in moderation. Additionally, you should absolutely avoid beetroot juice if you have kidney stones.

Coloured stool: People may get beeturia symptoms if they consume beetroot or meals with red colouring in excess. Beeturia is a disorder where the urine or stools turn crimson after consuming too much beet juice.

Also Read: Know how to keep romance live in long-distance relationships

Stomach upset: Nitrates which are present in beetroot can cause stomach cramps if ingested in excess quantities.

Harmful for the liver: According to study, consuming too much beetroot may result in the buildup of metal ions in the liver, which may eventually cause liver damage.