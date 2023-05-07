Major tragedy avoided after J-K Police in Pulwama detain terrorist associate carrying 5-kg IED

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that the arrest of a terrorist member carrying a 5 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) in the Pulwama area of south Kashmir had prevented a terrible tragedy.

Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, an Arigam native in Budgam, has been identified as the militant’s associate.

According to a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, ‘Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.’

According to the police, a case has been filed in this regard, and additional investigation has been started.

This comes after five troops died in an explosion set out by militants last Friday when the forces pushed in to clear out ultras in the Rajouri area. A terrorist was shot dead on Saturday after being confronted by security personnel along with his companion.