MG Motor India reveals price list of Comet EV: Details

Mumbai: MG Motor India has revealed the price details of its micro SUV Comet EV. The vehicle was launched in the Indian markets last month. It is offered in three models – Pace, Play and Plush.

The price starts from Rs 7.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for top models. The above-mentioned price is available for the first 5,000 customers only. Meanwhile, interested customers will be able to book the four-seater EV on May 15. The company will start delivery of the car on May 22.

The company has introduced Pace (base variant) at Rs 7.98 lakh, Play models come at Rs 9.28 lakh, while the top-end variant Plush has been priced at Rs 9.98 lakh.

The new car is based on SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. The three-door electric car will get a 42PS/110Nm electric motor paired with a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery charging time with a 3.3kW charger is estimated to be 7 hours for 0-100% and 5 hours for 10-80%. Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge.

The electric car is 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height, and 1,505mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. The new car features LED headlamps, LED taillamps, 12-inch wheels, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Apple iPod-inspired twin-spoke multi-function steering wheel.